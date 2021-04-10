Advertisement

Transportation leaders react to a failed gas tax increase

Gas pump
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A proposed law to increase North Dakota’s gas tax by three cents per gallon recently failed in the Senate.

Transportation leaders said the gas tax increase would’ve been a more long-term solution for funding the maintenance of the state’s roads and bridges.

“Nobody wants to raise taxes, right? But from a prudent planning tool, that’s probably one area where they maybe could’ve shored that up just a little bit,” said Scott Meske with the North Dakota Transportation Coalition.

Although many transportation leaders said the gas tax increase would’ve been beneficial, a bonding bill being worked on this legislative session is also looking to help with infrastructure projects across the state.

