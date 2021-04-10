‘The Big One’ art and craft fair returns to state fairgrounds

MINOT, N.D. – It’s a busy weekend at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Along with Rodeo Minot, The Big One Arts and Crafts fair is taking place right next door Friday and Saturday.

More than 350 exhibitors were welcomed back into the state fair center to sell and display their homemade products.

Some vendors traveled from across the state after having to find other ways to sell like farmers markets due to a lack of shows last year.

“Haven’t been back in Minot for a year and a half, that’s the last time they had a show so, I see lots of people that are looking for me today so pretty fun,” said vendor Charlotte Landsem, owner of Charlotte’s Homemade Lefse out of Edmore.

Other vendors traveled from out of state where they said vendor shows still haven’t started back up.

“It feels great to be back here, get a little normalcy back in our lives. It’s nice to see everyone walking around and enjoying themselves after being cooped up for a year. We hope to see more of this, especially in Minnesota, we’re still locked down over there,” said Robert Adkins, co-owner of Northwoods Food Factory out of Park Rapids, Minnesota.

The show runs Friday until 9 p.m. and starts over Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next “Big One” is in Crookston in October. More info on upcoming shows can be found here.

