Advertisement

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded album

Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.
Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has dropped her first re-recorded album.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album “Fearless.” This one is called “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” and includes six songs from the vault that almost made the initial album.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her earlier albums after losing the rights to her master recordings.

A music executive acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label for $300 million nearly two years ago, despite her objections.

Swift was 18 when she recorded “Fearless,” which was her second studio album and earned Swift her first Grammy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
New Minot restaurants
New restaurants coming to the Magic City
Cody Hartman
Cody Hartman Sentenced to 3 years for Manslaughter
Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County

Latest News

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support
A hill rising steeply behind the beachfront property has a beach parking lot and above that is...
Plan would return beachfront taken from Black family in ’20s
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice...
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law
A second strong volcanic eruption rocked St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday. (Source: CNN...
Ash-covered island of St. Vincent awaits more volcanic explosions