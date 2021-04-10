Student’s day hopes to bring more people shopping in downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Small business owners in downtown Bismarck said sales typically slow down after the Christmas season.

Students of all ages joined more than a dozen businesses in the downtown shopping district for student’s day. The idea is pushing for more groups of people to spend locally.

”It’s important because especially around this time of year it’s such a slow time for al of us. it’s starting to pick up a little bit but still, it’s not as busy as Christmas,” said Punky’s Bath & Gift Shop owner Rhonda Koch-McCoy.

Koch-McCoy said more customers are dedicated to shopping local since last March.

