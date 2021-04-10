Saturday: 5.45% daily rate; 7,487 tests, 215 positive, 1 death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.45%* Saturday. There are 32 currently hospitalized due to COVID, 3 in the ICU. Out of 7,487 tests, 215 were positive. There was 1 new death (1471 total). 1,237 active cases.

Burleigh - 27

Cass - 98

Grand Forks - 18

Morton - 7

Ward - 12

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

