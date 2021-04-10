Advertisement

Rodeo Minot comes to city for the first time

Minot Rodeo
Minot Rodeo(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT. N.D. – The first ever Rodeo Minot will be kicking off the first of two weekends of western sports Friday at the All Seasons Arena at the state fair center.

Events will include live indoor chuck wagon racing, roping jackpots and two roughrider rodeo performances.

Organizers teamed up with the North Dakota Rodeo Association and the Rough Rider Association and other area jackpot groups to bring the event to Minot.

Organizers said they are preparing to welcome more than 300 competitors from multiple states.

“This particular weekend is a North Dakota Rodeo Association sanctioned event. So it’s  North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming,  Minnesota contestants. Pretty wide variety of contestants coming for four different states,” said Rodeo Minot Producer Shane Gunderson.

After losing events to COVID-19 last year, workers in the rodeo industry said they’re glad to get the show back on the road.

“It was tough last year and granted, I was extremely fortunate to stay fairly busy through June pretty much until October I was on the road still, but I lost 16 events,” said Bullfighter Gus Kromberg.

The fun begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with an NDRA Rodeo, and will return on April 17 and 18.

Tickets are still available,  you can purchase them online here, or at the door.

Follow Rodeo Minot On Facebook here.

