Advertisement

North Dakota receiving $14.6 million to ramp up vaccine efforts

Vaccine
Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will distribute $3 billion across the country to assist with getting vaccines in arms, and North Dakota will get $14.6 million of that.

According to the state health department’s Division of Disease Control, the money will be used to make sure the state can provide vaccines equally for anyone in need.

Abbi Berg with the division said they will do that through media and education campaigns and extensive local partnerships.

It will also be used to get hire more nurses and start more clinics.

“The focus of the funding will be health equity, so ensuring that the people in North Dakota have equitable and have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Berg.

Berg said the state legislature is still working to provide authority to spend the money.

Once that is done, she said they will begin assessing how the funding will be distributed.

The legislature is expected to grant that authority soon.

In addition to this aid, the state also recently received $18 million in federal funding to be used to increase COVID-19 testing efforts.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County
Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.4% rate; 201 positive; 0 deaths; 31.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

COVID Variant CNN
UK COVID-19 variant now most prevalent in U.S.; health experts say it’s dangerous
'The Big One' art and craft fair
‘The Big One’ art and craft fair returns to state fairgrounds
Transgender bill
Equal Rights protest takes the Capitol same day social bills debated
Minot Rodeo
Rodeo Minot comes to city for the first time