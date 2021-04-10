North Dakota Game Wardens Association offering college scholarships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you know someone looking for a career in the great outdoors, the North Dakota Game Wardens Association and the Ray Goetz Memorial Fund are offering college scholarships.

If you’re a North Dakota resident and interested in becoming a game warden, there are college scholarships available.

“We offer a scholarship from the Game Warden Association to high school seniors and current college students who are interested in pursuing a degree in wildlife law enforcement or a related field. We want to recruit quality candidates for the position, and we want to help them out as much as possible with their education during that process,” said NDGF district game warden Courtney Sprenger.

Being a game warden certainly gets you outdoors doing a variety of things. Even so, there are plenty of challenges that come with the job.

“Game wardens get to work outside year-round, so we have a lot of variety both day to day and seasonally in the type of work we’re doing. We may start the morning with heading out looking for deer hunters. Depending on the season, we may move onto ice fishermen in the afternoon and then return to hunters in the evening. We enforce all hunting, fishing and boating regulations in the State of North Dakota,” said Sprenger.

And most hunters and anglers game wardens encounter are following the letter of the law.

“The majority of our contacts don’t result in a violation. We’re doing compliance checks, interacting with people. For the most part, it’s a very positive experience because unlike other types of law enforcement, the majority of our contacts aren’t with people who are already in violation,” said Sprenger.

The main reason game warden scholarships are being offered is to ensure our state’s fisheries and wildlife resources are being protected for future generations.

“We want to recruit quality students who are interested and knowledgeable about the outdoors and have excellent people skills. If people love being outside and love interacting with people who are enjoying outdoors, this is the job for them,” said Sprenger.

The applications must be received no later than May 31.

