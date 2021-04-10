North Dakota EMS Association holds annual conference virtually

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As health topics continue to evolve on a global scale, North Dakota emergency medical staff want to stay prepared.

The annual E-M-S conference is virtual this year with more than 300 active emergency medical workers retraining basic skills and discussing how to continue fighting the pandemic. Jason Eblen the president of the southeast region of the ND EMS Association, said protecting EMS workers is vital to keeping healthcare systems running.

”We figured out we’re resilient. We can work and adapt around different things. (We) found new ways to work, new ways to get through, new ways to connect resources,” said Eblen.

Eblen said focus is shifting towards completing vaccinations of all EMS staff through the state.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.