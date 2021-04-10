New Town Police Department says goodbye to a good dog

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NEW TOWN, N.D. – New Town residents and first responders came together Friday to send off a very good girl.

Delphi served on the police force for six years before deteriorating health issues forced her into retirement in 2019.

The crowd gathered to say goodbye to the 11 year-old Belgian Malinois. She has been fighting cancer, and her handler decided that it is time.

Delphi joined the force in 2013 as a narcotics detection dog. Her biggest arrest involved the seizure of 1,600 narcotic pills and a handgun.

“She was a loved member of the community of New Town, the department, and her family,” said Chief Jacquelyn Halonen, New Town Police.

Fellow K-9s, and other first responders lined the walk way as Delphi finished her final patrol.

“A valuable part to this community as far as what she provided, protecting and serving the members of New Town. We’ll miss her, she was a good dog,” said Mason Terry, New Town Ambulance.

She retired from the force in 2019 due to a degenerative bone condition, and has lived with her handler’s family for the last couple years.

“She was even struggling at that time to work, but the dog did not give up. Even today she stopped by the office to visit us and she was still trying to play even if her health is pretty poor,” said Halonen.

She will be missed by the people of New Town.

Delphi was the department’s first K-9, and had three handlers in her time with the force.

