Much of the Capitol returning to pre-pandemic rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The “new normal” took one step forward inside North Dakota’s Capitol Building after lawmakers removed most of the COVID policies for themselves and visitors.

By a vote by both chambers of the State legislature, all parts of the building controlled by the legislative assembly lifted the requirements to wear masks.

This only includes the chambers, some hallways, and committee rooms.

However, committee chairpersons can still request mask-wearing during their hearings.

“We’re still asking the body to follow common sense. So even though it’s no longer [a rule], we only have a couple three weeks here to be here. So if you’re sick, stay home until your tested and ensure that you’re not positive,” Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, said.

Other parts of the Capitol, including the cafeteria, State Supreme Court, and other state-run agencies still have their mask requirements in place.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.