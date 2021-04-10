Mandan officials weigh Bismarck’s approach to special assessments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - House Bill 1419, which would allow fees in lieu of special assessments for street projects, was approved by the Senate Monday. Officials continue to discuss what a change to future infrastructure funding would mean for their communities.

Bismarck is looking to eliminate special assessments for street maintenance and street projects.

“Most of it is for the savings for the taxpayers, one of the things I don’t think anyone likes is on a scheduled maintenance cycle every seven or eight years, you wind up getting a six, seven, $8,000 special assessment bill,” said Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken.

The proximity of Bismarck to Mandan concerns Mandan officials.

“Mandan needs to stay in front of this because if we have huge special assessments over here and Bismarck doesn’t have any that’s a detriment to us, we have to educate the folks of Mandan and those that work for the city of Mandan,” said Mandan mayor Tim Helbling.

Mayor Tim Helbling added that Bismarck has notably more resources available if funding comes from utility bill fees or through sales tax revenue.

“You know we have to do what’s right for the residents of Bismarck, and not everyone can do this, and not everyone should do this,” mayor Bakken added.

Mandan commissioners are now considering other ways to put money aside for street maintenance.

The bill now returns to the House.

If passed, municipalities would still need citizen approval for changes to be implemented.

