Looking at local police tactics used in arrests

MINOT, N.D. – The nation has been closely watching the trial against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

With the claim that excessive force was used by Chauvin, Your News Leader wanted to know how local police departments handle arrests that could turn to physical altercations, and how often they find themselves in those situations.

“Proportionally wise, with the amount of arrests that we complete, it is very few and far between. It does happen in the account of restraining people if they take it to that level, but it is very few and far between,” said Sgt. Cole Strandemo, Minot Police Department.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said that he and his department try their best to be respectful and explain the situation while arresting someone. It’s an effort to de-escalate to avoid any injury to both the person being arrested and the officers themselves.

“If it comes to the point where someone wants to fight or its going to be a physical confrontation, we will usually deploy our taser and give them warnings that it is going to be deployed and still give them a chance to you know give up so we can complete the arrest,” said Schmidt.

The New York Times indicates that closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial could be made in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.