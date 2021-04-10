Jim Olson named grand marshal of 2021 North Dakota State Parade

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 North Dakota State Parade has announced its Grand Marshal.

They selected longtime Minot broadcaster Jim Olson.

Olson has been working in broadcasting and journalism for more than half a century.

He will lead the parade at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Olson said he feels honored to be chosen.

“I think it’s fun to be able to do this and to have my name up there with people who have done it who I think are much more worthy of it. It’s a very nice honor to be chosen to do this,” said Olson.

The theme for this year’s parade is Saluting All Essential Workers.

