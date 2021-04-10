Advertisement

Jim Olson named grand marshal of 2021 North Dakota State Parade

Jim Olson
Jim Olson(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 North Dakota State Parade has announced its Grand Marshal.

They selected longtime Minot broadcaster Jim Olson.

Olson has been working in broadcasting and journalism for more than half a century.

He will lead the parade at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Olson said he feels honored to be chosen.

“I think it’s fun to be able to do this and to have my name up there with people who have done it who I think are much more worthy of it. It’s a very nice honor to be chosen to do this,” said Olson.

The theme for this year’s parade is Saluting All Essential Workers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
New Minot restaurants
New restaurants coming to the Magic City
Cody Hartman
Cody Hartman Sentenced to 3 years for Manslaughter
Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County

Latest News

North Dakota tourism decrease
2020 tourism report shows decrease in visitors
Gas pump
Transportation leaders react to a failed gas tax increase
COVID-19 testing
Health experts say testing plays a key role in slowing the spread of COVID mutations
North Dakota State Capitol
Much of the Capitol returning to pre-pandemic rules