Health experts say testing plays a key role in slowing the spread of COVID mutations

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As new COVID-19 mutations continue to crop up, health experts say testing is one sure fire way of mitigating the spread.

Testing is a good strategy for mitigation because it allows people to rapidly identify infections and isolate individuals.

When the virus is contained, it has less chances to mutate.

Plus, if someone has a new variant, it keeps it from spreading when following proper measures.

“Testing, of course, will let you know if you have been infected. It’ll let you know if there’s a risk for you transmitting infection to other people. And if you test, essentially, that’s the only way you’re going to find out if you need to skip a day or two of work or school,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Noe Mateo recommends hand washing, masking, social distancing and vaccinating on top of testing.

