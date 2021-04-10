Dickinson Police Department approved for body cameras

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the Dickinson city commission approved the purchase of body cameras for the police department, an addition they have wanted to make for a while.

35 body cams will be purchased using funds from the COVID-19 CARES act.

The police department said the implementation of the cameras come at a time where the climate of law enforcement is uncertain, and the added images could help enhance public transparency along with other necessary means of documentation.

“The ability for officers to use the body camera video for scene recollection is big. It helps our prosecutors be able to present a better visual image and visual representation that happened at a scene to a jury,” said Lt. Michael Hanel with the Dickinson Police Department.

The Police Department hopes to have all camera implemented and in use by August 1st.

