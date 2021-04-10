Advertisement

Dickinson officers undergo intense ambush training

Ambush training
Ambush training(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) -Now, more than ever, it’s vital for law enforcement to know how to respond to different situations.

The Dickinson Police Department went through a series of simulations Friday, both virtual and hands-on, walking through active shooting situations.

Officers were prompted to respond to an active burglary.

While deescalating the initial suspect officers were ambushed by another suspect

“Within the last several years, we’ve really made an emphasis on creating this type of in-service training,” said Lieutenant, Michael Hanel with the Dickinson Police Department.

The exercise allows officers to apply what they learn in the classroom

“We’re spending more time on our skills and then we’re testing at the back end of it and making officers prove their competency levels and what they’ve learned through the entire day,” said Patrol Sergent, Matthew Hason with the Dickinson Police Department.

Training techniques are universal, and Dickinson Police are responding to incidents the same way as metro areas.

“We are going to the same types of calls major urban cities are going to. We’re encountering the same kind of resistance, same level of compliance, so it’s always important to train to the same level as our urban counties,” said Lt. Hannel.

Although officers’ responses we’re different throughout the day, they had the same goal in mind.

“If we can solve a problem in a training environment, so that an officer or a citizen doesn’t get hurt, that’s the goal of today,” said Hanson.

Participants also trained on de-escalating a suicidal subject and providing medical response to someone in cardiac arrest.

This summer all officers will go through an emergency vehicle operations course, which will teach them emergency driving skills for situations like a high-speed pursuit.

