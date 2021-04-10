Change of plea scheduled in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have scheduled a change of plea hearing for Monday for a 25-year-old Minot man accused of killing a woman and fleeing to South Dakota last June.

Duell Clifton has a plea change hearing set for April 12 at 1 p.m. in Ward County, according to the online docket.

Prosecutors charged Clifton with AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

He was tracked down in South Dakota and extradited to Minot.

Clifton pleaded not guilty to the charges in August. The details of any plea deal are unclear.

He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail, according to online records.

