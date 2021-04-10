Advertisement

Change of plea scheduled in Minot murder case

Duell Clifton
Duell Clifton(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have scheduled a change of plea hearing for Monday for a 25-year-old Minot man accused of killing a woman and fleeing to South Dakota last June.

Duell Clifton has a plea change hearing set for April 12 at 1 p.m. in Ward County, according to the online docket.

Prosecutors charged Clifton with AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

He was tracked down in South Dakota and extradited to Minot.

Clifton pleaded not guilty to the charges in August. The details of any plea deal are unclear.

He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail, according to online records.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County
Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.4% rate; 201 positive; 0 deaths; 31.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Special assessments
Mandan officials weigh Bismarck’s approach to special assessments
Delphi
New Town Police Department says goodbye to a good dog
COVID Variant CNN
UK COVID-19 variant now most prevalent in U.S.; health experts say it’s dangerous
COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant