A closer look at vaccination rates in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The state has administered more than 450,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is 31.6% fully vaccinated. Your News Leader wanted to know where Ward County stands.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of April 8, Ward County has received more than 28,000 doses.

The dashboard indicates just over 38% of the county has received one dose and just under 27% of the county is fully vaccinated.

The only age group that has reached a 70% fully vaccinated population is those 80 years old and up.

Overall, Ward County will need to fully vaccinate 43.2% more of the population to reach herd immunity.

First District Health Unit, Trinity Health, and Sanford Health have all expanded vaccine availabilities to those 16 and up. Earlier this week, First District Health Unit told Minot leaders that they have more vaccines than there are people signing up to get their shots.

