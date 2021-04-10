Advertisement

2020 tourism report shows decrease in visitors

North Dakota tourism decrease
North Dakota tourism decrease(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota saw a decrease of almost 19 million visitors to the state.

It’s just one of the stats shown in the 2020 tourism report.

It also showed a decrease of about half a billion dollars in visitor spending in the state last year.An almost 32% decrease, amounting to hundreds of millions in tax dollars as well.

“Of course during the pandemic people just weren’t moving around and now we’re seeing numbers get close to back to where they were. Where we’ve really seen some growth is people are just interested in new places, and they are interested in places that they feel safe traveling,” said Sara Otte Coleman, Tourism Director.

The state saw about a 50% drop in air travel, and 77% loss in Canadian Border crossings.

