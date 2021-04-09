Advertisement

Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2

Williston fire
Williston fire(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s Fire Department has confirmed their crews, along with those from Williston Rural Fire Department are responding to two large fires west of the city near Highway 2.

It is an active situation made worse by the wind that kicked up this evening and residents are asked to stay clear.

Our reporter is headed to the scene and we will bring you updates as we get them.

