‘Stand Your Ground’ goes to governor

Stand Your Ground Law
Stand Your Ground Law(Alexis Means)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers approved the state’s version of “Stand Your Ground,” which removes the requirement to retreat before using deadly force.

If someone felt they were being threatened, they had a duty to retreat or attempt non-lethal means of stopping an aggressor before turning to deadly force.

North Dakota’s “Castle Doctrine” allows deadly force as a first line of defense in a person’s home.

This bill expands those defense rights to anywhere a person can legally be, including their vehicle and motor home.

Opponents of bill said this bill was only meant to sell guns, and they’re worried this will open the door for domestic violence to spike.

Nearly 40 states have similar laws on the books.

