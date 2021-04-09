Rural crews battling fire at small hangar in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.D. – Several rural fire crews are battling a fire at a small hangar at the Flying S Ranch in Burlington Friday afternoon.

Minot Rural was joined with fire crews from Burlington, Des Lacs, and Surrey in fighting the flames.

The cause of the fire is unclear, as well as if anyone was hurt, though early reports indicate no one is inside the hangar.

It appears the fire also impacted a pair of nearby semi trucks.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.