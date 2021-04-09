Advertisement

Red Cross stepping in to assist with housing for New Town fire victims

New Town, North Dakota apartment fire
New Town, North Dakota apartment fire(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The MHA Nation has asked the American Red Cross to begin assisting victims with finding more permanent housing options.

They will be taking over that responsibility this Sunday, April 11. Displaced tenants had been staying at the 4 Bear Casino and Lodge.

The American Red Cross is also preparing to provide recovery services and financial assistance to those who lost their homes.

Tenants have also reached out to the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region for financial assistance.

No one was seriously hurt in the Easter Sunday morning fire, and one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The 36-unit building 2 of the Hawk Estates was a total loss, though.

Five different fire departments responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

