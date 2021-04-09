Parents share mask concerns with Minot Public School District leadership

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board heard from parents Thursday who spoke against the mask-wearing policy in the district.

The talks follow the North Dakota Senate passing an anti-mask mandate bill Wednesday.

Both parents and citizens cited health and emotional development concerns as reasons for why they do not support the mask policy.

“The implications on children especially young children what masks will create in terms of social educational physical problems through the wearing of masks,” said MPS parent Travis Zablotney.

Minot School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the reintegration meets every two weeks to revisit that masking policy.

“We take into consideration all sorts of information including what was heard today and some of the research that was brought to us will be investigated and looked into and shred with that committee,” said Vollmer.

For now, Vollmer said the district will continue to follow mask recommendations from the state health department.

He said the policy will ensure that students continue to get to enjoy in-person graduation, prom, and, sports and summer activities.

