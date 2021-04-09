Advertisement

Parents share mask concerns with Minot Public School District leadership

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board heard from parents Thursday who spoke against the mask-wearing policy in the district.

The talks follow the North Dakota Senate passing an anti-mask mandate bill Wednesday.

Both parents and citizens cited health and emotional development concerns as reasons for why they do not support the mask policy.

“The implications on children especially young children what masks will create in terms of social educational physical problems through the wearing of masks,” said MPS parent Travis Zablotney.

Minot School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the reintegration meets every two weeks to revisit that masking policy.

“We take into consideration all sorts of information including what was heard today and some of the research that was brought to us will be investigated and looked into and shred with that committee,” said Vollmer.

For now, Vollmer said the district will continue to follow mask recommendations from the state health department.

He said the policy will ensure that students continue to get to enjoy in-person graduation, prom, and, sports and summer activities.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Rosemary Wickham and Demoris Fredrick
Two arrested in connection to a Bismarck stabbing in March
Jose Lopez-Pellot
Missing Bismarck man
BNSF rail bridge
Time is running out for old BNSF rail bridge

Latest News

Mandan bike lanes
Mandan bike lanes part of road project discussion
Academic calendar
Minot Public School board approves calendars for next two school years
New escape room
Main Street Minute
Dental health
Dental problems