New restaurants coming to the Magic City

New Minot restaurants
New Minot restaurants(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Foodies, rejoice! A pair of big-name restaurants will soon be coming to the Magic City.

Noodles & Company and Jersey Mike’s Subs are headed to Minot, according to Jason Sanders with Rolac Contracting.

The restaurants will be in a strip at 4th Avenue NW and North Broadway.

Work is expected wrap up this summer in June or July.

Sanders said a third space in the strip has yet to be claimed.

