New restaurants coming to the Magic City
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Foodies, rejoice! A pair of big-name restaurants will soon be coming to the Magic City.
Noodles & Company and Jersey Mike’s Subs are headed to Minot, according to Jason Sanders with Rolac Contracting.
The restaurants will be in a strip at 4th Avenue NW and North Broadway.
Work is expected wrap up this summer in June or July.
Sanders said a third space in the strip has yet to be claimed.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.