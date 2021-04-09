Advertisement

Minot Public School board approves calendars for next two school years

By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic school calendars at their meeting Thursday.

The school year will begin on August 24.

Christmas Break will begin December 22 and resume January fourth.

May 25 would be the last day for students and graduation that Memorial Day weekend.

District administrators said they took a survey to help them make decisions on how to formulate the calendar.

“They were broken into parents’ support staff, students, teachers, and overwhelmingly people preferred a start time in August with graduation on Memorial Day weekend that has been sort of a time-honored tradition in our school district,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

The board said they may have to make some adjustments since they’re planning two school years at once.

Dr. Vollmer said roughly 3,000 people participated in the survey.

