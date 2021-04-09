Memory care facility creates joy, memories for residents

DICKINSON, N.D. - There’s an old saying, “growing old is a privilege denied to many.”

For residents at Country House retirement and assisted living facility in Dickinson, each day is a celebration of their long lives.

If a photo is worth a thousand words, these photos tell quite a story about Len Johnson’s life.

“I like people,” said Johnson.

Johnson is a resident at Country House in Dickinson. It is a memory care facility, where the focus is on creating new memories and moments of joy every day.

“We know that each day is a gift and things we do today they might not remember an hour later or tomorrow, but in that moment, they had joy and that’s what really matters,” explained Tessa Johnson, executive director.

Moments like these: celebrating national beer day, taking a trip to the water park and even going sledding.

“That was really fun,” recalled Len.

“I don’t think you’re ever too old to live your best life and with memory care, your long-term memory is the last to go so when we can hit those old memories and old passions and bring them back to life there’s something magical about what they get to experience all over again for themselves,” said Abi Rohrer, life enrichment coordinator.

All those moments are documented with photos and video and shared on their Facebook page. COVID restrictions brought some challenges. A year later, those challenges have strengthened their mission.

“One thing that we learned during COVID is how closely your mental health and physical health is connected and so although COVID was a challenge we had to really think outside the box and really pushed us to the limits and challenged us is, what can we do that’s not normal for senior living and what can we do that our people will love and what how can we give them joy that’s not just the standard senior living,” said Tessa.

Joy that is forever captured in these photos and videos and in memories that will last forever.

