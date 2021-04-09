Horse Pasture Fire 70% Contained; Emergency Manager explains need for back burning

THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK - The battle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit continues.

As of April 9, firefighters are reporting 70% containment of the fire that started north of the park and spread due to high winds. Crews remain optimistic, but there are some concerns with the winds expected to pick up throughout the weekend.

The area has been subject to large amounts of back burning, which has created visibility problems on Highway 85. Officials say it’s necessary to do so to remove fuel for the fire and to stop it from getting out of control.

“If [the fire] were to start up again, they want all those fuels gone between where the fire started and the river. And the reason is because if it jumped the river, there are so many fuels beyond that river... if it got started, we don’t know if we would be able to get it stopped,” said Karolyn Jappe, the emergency manager for McKenzie County.

No structural damage has been reported, but some infrastructure in the park remains at risk. It is estimated more than 5,000 acres have been burned.

