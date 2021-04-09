First District Health Unit has more COVID vaccines than people taking them

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District First Health Unit told Minot city leaders this week that they have more vaccine doses than people coming in to get it.

Their immunization coordinators said that’s because they are receiving more vaccines and fewer people are coming in to get their shot despite anyone 16 and older being eligible.

Lacey McNichols with First District said they get in at least 600 doses per week from the state.

They also receive any leftover vaccine not being used by private carriers.

She said First District held two clinics this week each where 300 people could have received the vaccine, but many of the appointments went unfulfilled.

“Now we are kind of reaching out to people that have been waiting to see how it goes or have been waiting to see people with higher risk conditions get it, and may be on the fence if they should get it or not,” said McNichols.McNichols encourages all eligible members of the community to get the vaccine.

She also said staff are willing to answer any questions from the public.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.