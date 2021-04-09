Advertisement

DAPL given 10 days before judge rules on shutdown

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced they will not be shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline, but the judge overseeing the case may not wait to make his own opinion.

During a status conference in the U.S. District Court, Judge James Boasberg said he was surprised by the Corps decision, adding that he may consider ruling on an injunction in 10 days. He added that he may have no other choice but to make a decision over the “serious encroachments” of the pipeline’s use until an environmental impact report is complete.

During that time, Energy Transfer, LLC, and the Army Corps will file reports on the effects the pipeline’s shutdown would have.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn’t do enough research on the effects the 1,100-mile pipeline would have on the surrounding environment. This includes land and a significant water source in Lake Oahe.

Boasberg originally ordered the pipeline be shut down for more research one year ago, but that order was reversed, and the pipeline was allowed to be used during the appeal process.

DAPL hasn’t only been the subject of protests over the years, but also expansion. The operating company, Energy Transfer, has been working towards constructing a pumping station near Linton, ND, to double the flow of the pipeline to 1.1 million barrels a day.

