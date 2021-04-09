Crews put out wildfire at state line

BAINVILLE, Mont. - A large grass fire in eastern Montana quickly made its way into North Dakota last night due to strong winds.

The fire, which is believed to have started around 6 central time, crossed into North Dakota about an hour later. Crews from the City of Williston, Williston rural, Trenton, and Bainville all assisted in extinguishing the fire last night at around 12:30 a.m.

“It started over [in eastern Montana] and it was heading toward Williams County. The winds were blowing 35 miles per hour from the northwest. It was lots of fire and lots of heavy fuel,” said Williams County Emergency Manager Mike Smith.

Mike Smith said there was a possibility the fire could have reached Fort Union, and that a task force mobilized to protect the area just in case.

It is estimated “several hundred” acres of land were affected, but no injuries or structural damage were reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Landowners also assisted in creating a fire break, which helped contain the spread.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.