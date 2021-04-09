Cody Hartman Sentenced to 3 years for Manslaughter

WILLISTON, N.D. - A 25-year-old Williston man was sentenced to 3 years for killing his roommate last year.

Cody Hartman was given 10 years with 7 suspended and 3 years probation for the manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Benjamin Maxson. The prosecution wanted 5 years.

The defense wanted 3 years of supervised probation, arguing that Hartman took responsibility for his actions and plead guilty at the initial hearing. They say he did this to give the family of the victim some closure.

Hartman made a tearful statement, calling Benjamin Maxson his best friend and apologizing for his actions.

“I’ll never forget my friend Ben Maxson,” said Hartman.

The Judge said Hartman wasn’t a dangerous or violent person, but he worried his issues with alcohol and drugs could get him in trouble down the line. He said some period of incarceration was necessary for the crime.

Hartman pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Police say he punched Maxon one or more times, then went to bed. They responded to a call in the 500 block of Reclamation Drive in Williston the morning of March 1st, 2020 and found Maxon dead in the room where the fight started.

