City of Minot warns of people posing as city employees

By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – City of Minot officials are issuing a warning to residents about two men claiming to be Water and Sewer workers to get into peoples’ homes.

Minot Sewer Department Superintendent Ryan Reynolds cautioned that real city workers won’t show up unannounced unless in the event of an extreme emergency.

He also said real workers will be wearing a city uniform with a yellow vest and official city logo and be driving a city vehicle which also has a logo. 

Reynolds also said crews do not need to enter a home to read a meter and that is can be done form outside. If residents think a visit is a scam they are encouraged to ask for identification or contact the Water Department at: 701-857-4150 or Minot Police at: 701-852-0111.

