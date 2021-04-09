Advertisement

BIA facing lawsuit from victims and families of 2019 road washout

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed against the Bureau of Indian Affairs accusing the agency of negligence, which lead to the death of two and injured two others after a road washed out on the Standing Rock Reservation.

Robins Kaplan LLP is representing two people who were injured, and the families of two who died on July 9, 2019 on BIA Highway 3, also known as Kenel Road.

“Before July 9, 2019, the BIA was warned multiple times by officials, employees, and members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe that BIA Highway 3 and the culvert issues posed an extreme safety hazard and received multiple requests for maintenance,” read court documents.

In September 2020, the families filed a administrative tort claim with the U.S. Department of Interior seeking monetary compensation for the death of family members and injury related costs.

The claim has been unanswered for more than six months.

“Despite knowing of serious safety concerns with this culvert for years and that its replacement was needed, the Bureau of Indian Affairs chose to do nothing,” read court documents.

The families are seeking an unknown amount of monetary compensation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County
Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 3.4% rate; 201 positive; 0 deaths; 31.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
Mandan bike lanes
Mandan bike lanes part of road project discussion
Academic calendar
Minot Public School board approves calendars for next two school years
New escape room
Main Street Minute