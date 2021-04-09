Skip to content
Weather
Sports
Promotions
Livestream
COVID-19 Updates
AG Expo
Search
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Economy
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Military
Technology
Livestream
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Sports
Scoreboard
Video
Community Calendar
Advertising
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Promotions
Election Results
State Results Map
National Results Map
MeTV
Live Events
Coronavirus
SkySpy
Open For Business
MomsEveryday
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
KMOT Ag Expo
Off The Beaten Path
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Arrow Service Team Rain Gauge Giveaway
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Thursday: 3.4% rate; 201 positive; 0 deaths; 31.6% 2x vaccinated
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
Latest News
Arrow Service Team Cedar Garden Bed Giveaway
Submit/View COVID-19 Memoriams
Best of the Class
Ask an Attorney - Submit Your Question