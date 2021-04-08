Advertisement

Thursday: 3.4% rate; 201 positive; 0 deaths; 31.6% 2x vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 3.4% Thursday. 201 tests were positive out of 8,183. There were 0 new deaths (1,468 total). 33 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 4 ICU beds occupied. 1,236 cases remain active. 43.3% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 31.6% receiving two doses. There have been 5,467 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.5%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday – Friday. The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

BY THE NUMBERS

253,114

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

453,902

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

8,183

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,829,646

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

201

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

106

PCR Tests

95

Antigen Tests

104,364

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.42%

Daily Positivity Rate**

1,236

Total Active Cases

+65

Change in active cases from yesterday

128

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

101,660

Total recovered since the pandemic began

33

Currently hospitalized

+3

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

0

New death(s)

1,468

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

No deaths to report

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

1

Barnes

3

Griggs

0

Renville

0

Benson

2

Hettinger

0

Richland

3

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

1

Bottineau

0

LaMoure

2

Sargent

4

Bowman

0

Logan

0

Sheridan

1

Burke

0

McHenry

2

Sioux

0

Burleigh

30

McIntosh

1

Slope

0

Cass

66

McKenzie

3

Stark

14

Cavalier

0

McLean

1

Steele

0

Dickey

2

Mercer

1

Stutsman

5

Divide

0

Morton

4

Towner

0

Dunn

3

Mountrail

0

Traill

3

Eddy

1

Nelson

0

Walsh

5

Emmons

0

Oliver

0

Ward

9

Foster

0

Pembina

0

Wells

0

Golden Valley

0

Pierce

0

Williams

3

Grand Forks

30

Ramsey

1

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

