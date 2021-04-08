Advertisement

State, MHA leaders seek consultation on DAPL decisions

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT
NORTH DAKOTA – State and tribal leaders are requesting a consultation for higher government before any more decisions are made about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Both attorney general Wayne Stenehjem and MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox sent letters to the commanding general of the U.S Army Corps of engineers.

They are both requesting separate government consultations regarding any major decisions that could affect the pipeline.

Ongoing consultations are required by law and through the National Environmental Policy Act. In his letter, Fox said in part:

“Over half the oil produced on our reservation is transported to a market via DAPL. MHA Nation’s Interest as an oil and gas producing tribe are unique among other tribes in our region.”  A decision is expected Friday as to whether the pipeline can continue operating during an environmental review.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., showed his support for the actions on twitter. You can find the letters from both parties here.

