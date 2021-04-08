Advertisement

Standing Rock issues Emergency Drought and Extreme Fire Declaration

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has issued an Emergency Drought and Extreme Fire Declaration.

With dry weather conditions increasing the likelihood of wildfires this spring and summer, the tribal government and the Bureau of Indian Affairs has extended a burn ban.

It will be in place from now until June 1, but could be extended through the summer dependent on conditions.

The tribe said they’ll be standing by with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wild Land Fire department in case any fires pop up in the area.

