Sports Spotlight: Alex Flicek

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re going to start a hockey program from scratch, having guys like this week’s Sports Spotlight is a good place to start.

The UMary hockey program will celebrate its 4th birthday next season, and since the inception, it has been nothing but a success story. One of the initial members is Bismarck native Alex Flicek, and he’s proud he helped start a program so close to home.

“It’s nice to see college hockey is coming to Bismarck, growing up here seeing junior hockey playing here, playing in high school, and now that there’s a next level of hockey, being part of that and starting it up is a pretty cool thing.” Flicek said.

Alex led the ACHA in total points most of the year, netting 25 goals and assisting on 30 in only 41 games. His head coach understands how important a piece like Flicek is to the program.

“Alex just brings a consistency, and a work ethic that we know what to expect out of him everyday. He’s the same way in practice as he is in games, he shows up when we need him to.” said Huntley.

After competing at Century High School and getting to know some local talent, Flicek was happy to come together to try and create a national powerhouse at UMary.

“It’s a pretty cool thing. It started off as a bunch of new guys, some familiar faces, but mainly a bunch of new guys. To put things together the way we did and have the success we did, it was a really fun thing and was awesome.” Alex said.

After posting a record of 33-4-6-1, the Marauders earned the number 1 seed for next weeks national tournament which will be played right here in Bismarck-Mandan.

“We’re going to be excited, we’ve been itching now for two years, so especially since it’s at home now we’re going to come out and have some fire. We’re going to have fans here, people you know, so you go to play well. Everything’s going to fall into place hopefully.”

The ACHA Division II Men’s National Tournament is a pool-play event and UMary’s first contest is on Thursday, April 15.

