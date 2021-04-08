Sen. John Hoeven hosts energy roundtable, optimistic of state’s future

TIOGA, N.D. - Cities and towns in northwestern North Dakota have thrived thanks to the production of oil and gas in the region.

Facing downturns is nothing new for workers here, but with the continuing pandemic and a change of presidents, difficult challenges lie ahead. That’s why Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., stopped in Tioga to discuss the latest for the oil and gas industry.

When it comes to energy production in the Bakken, it still has lots of potential.

“Everything we do right here really works towards building our national security,” said Kathy Neset, the North Dakota Petroleum Council Chair.

Things were going well for the industry until the Coronavirus pandemic hit. Drilling stopped and production tumbled. Things are starting to get better, but the road to recovery continues.

“It’s definitely looking up, everything that we see is all positive,” said RC Neset, the Vice President of Neset Consulting.

Senator John Hoeven visited Tioga and met with city leaders and energy experts. He heard their concerns and comments for the future and stressed the importance of working across the aisle to get future projects done with limited interference.

“This is something where we need to work together so it doesn’t get looked at in a partisan way. That’s what we need to stay out of,” he said.

Senator Hoeven believes things are looking up with many new projects, and that this state can continue supporting America’s energy independence with a variety of sources.

“We want to continue to lead the way forward with the latest greatest technology and produce more energy for this country,” Hoeven said.

The senator is also a big supporter of carbon capture projects. He believes North Dakota can be a leader in that technology.

