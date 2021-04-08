ND Tourism offers road trip ideas to get you out of the house

MINOT, N.D. – In the first two weeks of August 2020 Americans took more than 12 million road trips, according to the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Souris River Brewing is one of the stops on the breweries and wineries tour across North Dakota, a collection of “must try” locations in the state.

“It’s always a big honor to be included in something like that. To be included with other great places like point of view winery in our area,” said Souris River Brewing owner Aaron Thompson.

The initiative includes trips along a particular route, or a themed trip like RV camping to reflect recent trends.

“Growth in the purchase of recreation equipment. Whether that’s an expensive RV or a camper. Maybe it’s a kayak or a bike or mountain bike. People are really wanting to get out and use those toys that they bought in new places,” said Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman.

The Tourism Division wants to take advantage of changes that they’ve seen because of the pandemic to get people to see the state.

“People are willing to travel further in their vehicle, they’re willing to take a couple days to get to their destination, and they’ll even make a trip that’s comprised of a number of destinations and kind of enjoying the journey along the way. we think that trend will continue for a couple years,” said Coleman.

Coleman cited a large increase in people visiting its website last year and hope to see more getting out and about this year.

Go here for more information and more vacation ideas.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.