N.D. Senate sends “Stand Your Ground” back to House

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - By a 35-10 vote, North Dakota State Senators approved a bill to remove the requirement to retreat before using deadly force.

Currently, North Dakotans have the right to use deadly force to protect themselves and their property as long as they try other means to stop an aggressor before resorting to using a firearm.

The bill approved by Senators is similar to “Stand Your Ground” laws seen in nearly 40 other states, where people can use deadly force as a first line of defense.

It also expands these rights to be used while in a car, and not just on their property.

Some said the bill goes too far.

“If you’re on a sidewalk and you have an ability to retreat from a situation, you should do that. But I certainly support not having to retreat in your home and adding a motor vehicle to that certainly makes sense,” Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck, said.

After the Senate made amendments, the bill goes back to the House where it originally passed the 77 – 16 in February.

North Dakota State Senators approved another bill looking to expand gun rights and accessibility within in public places by clarifying what constitutes a “public gathering.”

Among the limited list of places not allowing firearms or dangerous weapons are schools and churches. However, churches may create their own policies allowing them.

