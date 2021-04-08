Law enforcement at northern border discuss security issues with Sen. Hoeven

BURKE COUNTY, N.D. – Law enforcement agencies near the U.S.-Canada border discussed security issues they face on a daily basis with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Wednesday.

While many worry about the current crisis at the us southern border, some may forget that the northern border has its own security issues.

“There was quite a few individuals in the vehicle, they did have Canadian identification, however they had many other identifications in that vehicle as well. There intentions were not to come down here have pie and coffee and go back to Canada,” said Divide County Sheriff Zachary Schroeder.

Many of the illegal crossings are not for tour of the U.S.

“They are not good guys. They have criminal records, they do petty thefts they try to scan people out of money,” said Renville County Sheriff Roger Hutchinson.

With lack of resources including personnel and actual gates and fences preventing crossing, areas like the Short Creek Crossing in Burke County allow easy access in between the two countries.

“Within a very short distance of that trail, somebody can get on a paved road. So, it is very easy to cross and that’s why we got the sensors and the camera. They go up and check things out if border patrol isn’t there, but obviously we need more resources to get the job done,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven added that much of the focus is on the southern border, pulling away much needed resources.

“Customers and Border Protection and Patrol don’t have a lot of people up here because they are being pulled down to the southern border. so we need the people, the man power at these stations, at these border crossing stations,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven and other members of congress are pushing for more funding for infrastructure, remote surveillance technology and hiring and retention for border security

Hoeven’s visit to the northern border comes after he recently toured the southern border with other U.S. Senators.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned that the administration may resume construction at the southern border.

