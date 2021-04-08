Advertisement

Dentists say it’s important to keep your appointments during the pandemic

Dentists during pandemic
Dentists during pandemic(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people have been avoiding going out in public due to the threat of coronavirus. But, dental health shouldn’t be put on the back burner. Dentists say don’t let coronavirus anxiety keep you out of the chair.

Dr. Everett Heringer says business is slowly picking back up after closing during the pandemic.

He says it’s important to continue with regular check-ups because even less urgent issues could lead to bigger problems down the road.

Heringer says his office has adapted to make sure patients stay safe and healthy. Colleen Nelson has been going to Heringer Dentistry for 18 years and has kept up her regular routine over the course of the pandemic.

“It’s very important. And, I’ve never felt any qualm about coming in at all. I always felt safe and trusted them,” said Nelson.

Dr. Heringer says before the pandemic, his office saw about 20 patients in a day. But, he had to close down for a month due to CDC guidelines.

“We had a lot of anxiety just wondering where dentistry is going to go,” said He says he noticed his patients were anxious as well.

“There were some people who had high anxiety. And even to this day, there’s a few of them that are just very nervous of even stepping out,” Herringer said. Heringer says even in a pandemic, avoiding the dentist could do more harm than good.

“I see maybe they lost a little gum health, periodontal health we call it, by not properly getting their teeth cleaned or cleaning them themselves. Really, to get your gums healthy you really should have them professionally cleaned by a trained hygienist,” said Heringer.

Heringer says business has resumed to about 90 percent, and he’s put in changes to make his patients more comfortable. “Other than spraying the countertops and everything, we’re wearing masks. We change in between patients. We use excessive amounts of gloves. Everything’s covered with plastics,” said Heringer.

Heringer says helping his patients feel at ease is just as important as getting them in for routine cleaning and check-ups. Dr. Heringer says you should make it into the dentist about twice a year.

He says infected gums can lead to more serious problems with your heart or kidney health.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Rosemary Wickham and Demoris Fredrick
Two arrested in connection to a Bismarck stabbing in March
Jose Lopez-Pellot
Missing Bismarck man
BNSF rail bridge
Time is running out for old BNSF rail bridge

Latest News

North Dakota Tourism
ND Tourism offers road trip ideas to get you out of the house
Douglas Landis
Montana man convicted in Mountrail County fatal crash appeals case
'Stand Your Ground'
N.D. Senate sends “Stand Your Ground” back to House
DAPL
A decision on the Dakota Access Pipeline’s operation is near