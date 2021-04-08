Dentists say it’s important to keep your appointments during the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people have been avoiding going out in public due to the threat of coronavirus. But, dental health shouldn’t be put on the back burner. Dentists say don’t let coronavirus anxiety keep you out of the chair.

Dr. Everett Heringer says business is slowly picking back up after closing during the pandemic.

He says it’s important to continue with regular check-ups because even less urgent issues could lead to bigger problems down the road.

Heringer says his office has adapted to make sure patients stay safe and healthy. Colleen Nelson has been going to Heringer Dentistry for 18 years and has kept up her regular routine over the course of the pandemic.

“It’s very important. And, I’ve never felt any qualm about coming in at all. I always felt safe and trusted them,” said Nelson.

Dr. Heringer says before the pandemic, his office saw about 20 patients in a day. But, he had to close down for a month due to CDC guidelines.

“We had a lot of anxiety just wondering where dentistry is going to go,” said He says he noticed his patients were anxious as well.

“There were some people who had high anxiety. And even to this day, there’s a few of them that are just very nervous of even stepping out,” Herringer said. Heringer says even in a pandemic, avoiding the dentist could do more harm than good.

“I see maybe they lost a little gum health, periodontal health we call it, by not properly getting their teeth cleaned or cleaning them themselves. Really, to get your gums healthy you really should have them professionally cleaned by a trained hygienist,” said Heringer.

Heringer says business has resumed to about 90 percent, and he’s put in changes to make his patients more comfortable. “Other than spraying the countertops and everything, we’re wearing masks. We change in between patients. We use excessive amounts of gloves. Everything’s covered with plastics,” said Heringer.

Heringer says helping his patients feel at ease is just as important as getting them in for routine cleaning and check-ups. Dr. Heringer says you should make it into the dentist about twice a year.

He says infected gums can lead to more serious problems with your heart or kidney health.

