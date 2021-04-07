Williston State enrollment down during pandemic, but hopeful to rebound

WILLISTON, N.D. - Deciding on where to go for college is difficult. Being unable to physically be there to tour the facilities makes it tougher.

While some schools today remain online only, Williston State has been able to keep their campus open and allow visits since last summer. For students, it could be the dealbreaker between one college or another.

“I love coming in and touring,” said high school senior Quentin Zaste. “I thought it was a good experience to be here and see what they had to offer.”

Enrollment at WSC is down for both this spring and last fall. Recruitment was limited due to a number of factors stemming from the pandemic.

“I think the uncertainty of what was going to happen is kind of what stopped students to think about what they wanted to do,” said Brittney O’Neill, WSC’s enrollment coordinator.

The hope is with them being allowed to recruit at high schools, they will see a rise in enrollment. The fact that they are open and allow in-person learning will be a useful selling point.

“One thing I keep hearing from high school students is that they don’t want take anything online after COVID. They want to be in-person,” said O’Neill.

Masks are required at the college, but it’s because of that they are allowed to open up campus. Brittney O’Neill says registration days will be available in person while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

