Advertisement

Ward County looking to repurpose old highway facility

The old facility will be used for storage and office space by relocating some of the other...
The old facility will be used for storage and office space by relocating some of the other departments from the North County building, including the Ward County Sheriff's Department.(none)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - Last year, the Ward County Highway department moved into a new facility in southeast Minot.

The old facility, located on 13th Street SE will not be sold, at the moment.

Selling the facility would require additional zoning work, which would ultimately cost more money to the county.

Instead, the old facility will be used for storage and office space by relocating some of the other departments from the North County building, including the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

Dana Larsen, the county’s highway engineer, said that it would be more convenient to have the departments use the old building due to its good location.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

New Town apartment fire
Second supply drive organized for New Town apartment fire victims, emergency responders
Fire north of Williston
Those who violate burn bans could face penalties
Tension in Surrey
Tensions mount in Surrey amid firing of City Administrator
Stand Your Ground
‘Stand Your Ground’ marching forward in North Dakota