Two arrested in connection to a Bismarck stabbing in March

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to Bismarck police, two suspects were arrested Tuesday for conspiring to kill a 35-year-old.

Sixty-three-year-old Rosemary Wickham and 44-year-old Demoris Fredrick are accused of stabbing the man at a home in the 900 block of East Avenue E on March 9.

Police say the victim was treated for a stab wound to his triceps and cut to his head.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

Wickham and Fredrick are being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. Wickham is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Fredrick is charged with attempted murder.

