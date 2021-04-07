Those who violate burn bans could face penalties

MINOT, N.D. - Burn bans across the state carry hefty fines and penalties if they are violated.

A penalty for a violation of a burn burn can lead to a class B misdemeanor, 30 days in jail, and a fine up to $1,500.

Ward County Dep. State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz explains that the sheriff’s office has not yet had too many issues with any violations so far this year.

“They handle it with some common sense and treat people with dignity and you will notice we don’t have a lot of problem with that. There are going to be people who just dont care what the law is and do what they darn well please,” said Schwarz at Tuesday’s Ward County Commissioners meeting.

Schwarz said there have been civil lawsuits against people who have started fires for property damage and loss.

