Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internal Revenue Service
IRS sending out ‘plus-up’ payments in addition to stimulus checks
Catholic Confessions Part 1
Catholic Confessions: A history of clergy abuse in North Dakota Part 1
Source: AP
Jury acquits former Burleigh County attorney charged with terrorizing
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 8.1% rate; 261 positive; 2 deaths; 29.5% 2x vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Catholic Confessions Part 2
Catholic Confessions Part 2
The MHA Emergency Operations Center and North Segment are now holding a rummage sale to try and...
MHA Nation gathers donations for victims of Hawk Estates apartment fire
Williston State College Student Tours
Williston State enrollment down during pandemic, but hopeful to rebound
Jobs in Medora
Summer Jobs in Medora